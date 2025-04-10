Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nearly 200 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Arrive

2025-04-10 02:01:08
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) announced on Thursday 192 Afghan nationals, recently released from prisons in Pakistan, have returned to Afghanistan.
According to a MoRR statement, these individuals had been arrested and detained in various parts of Pakistan for lacking legal documentations as per information provided by the Border Police at Spin Boldak in Kandahar province.
The statement noted that these individuals had served prison sentences ranging from one to five days.
Following their release, they were provided with humanitarian assistance before being transported to their respective areas.
