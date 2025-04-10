Norwich City, Punjab FC, MBSG & RFYC Register Wins At Football National Finals

MENAFN - IANS) Fatorda (Goa), April 10 (IANS) Norwich City delivered a strong performance against SESA FA on Thursday evening, cruising to an emphatic 5-0 victory in the ongoing DSC Football 2025 National Finals.

Benjamin Assongo initiated the scoring in the 15th minute before Ajay Samuel extended their advantage ten minutes later. Assongo completed his brace just before halftime, with Samuel adding his second in the 72nd minute. Lorenzo Sanchez rounded off the dominant display with a well-taken finish five minutes from time.

In contrast, Punjab FC – defending champions of the U-17 football tournament – overcame an early setback to defeat Football 4 Change 3-1. After falling behind to Houlungou Mate's fifth-minute opener, Rishikanta Singh levelled before Vishal Yadav's second-half double secured all three points.

The morning action saw Reliance Foundation Young Champs deliver a masterclass against Dempo SC. Skipper Shawn Appolinario Fernandes produced a stunning four-goal performance, finding the net twice in quick succession early on, before adding two more in the second half. Substitute Harshal Manigandan completed the rout with a 71st-minute strike.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their winning streak by defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0, with Aditya Mondal and Prem Hansdak scoring a minute apart in the first half before Thangngaisang Haokip sealed matters in stoppage time.

Schedule for Day 4 of the DSC Football 2025 Girls National Finals on Friday:

At the Benaulim ground

8:30 am - Goa FA vs Assam FA

5:30 pm - Odisha FA vs Kerala FA

At Utorda round

8:30 - Karnataka State FA vs Jharkhand FA

5:30 - Delhi SA vs Rajasthan FA