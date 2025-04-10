U.S. FORECLOSURE ACTIVITY INCREASES QUARTERLY IN Q1 2025
Rate
State Name
Total
1/every X HU
%∆ Q4
%∆ Q1
|
U.S. Total
|
93,953
|
1,515
|
11.37
|
-1.46
|
19
|
Alabama
|
1,439
|
1,610
|
24.59
|
-1.98
|
35
|
Alaska
|
119
|
2,680
|
77.61
|
13.33
|
15
|
Arizona
|
2,142
|
1,467
|
25.48
|
32.63
|
31
|
Arkansas
|
573
|
2,413
|
-9.05
|
-6.98
|
14
|
California
|
10,701
|
1,358
|
-3.29
|
-5.33
|
26
|
Colorado
|
1,202
|
2,117
|
38.00
|
30.09
|
9
|
Connecticut
|
1,295
|
1,182
|
3.35
|
-16.34
|
1
|
Delaware
|
602
|
761
|
89.91
|
19.21
|
District of
|
282
|
1,263
|
-12.96
|
-25.20
|
7
|
Florida
|
9,524
|
1,059
|
6.64
|
-6.54
|
22
|
Georgia
|
2,558
|
1,753
|
23.87
|
-5.92
|
39
|
Hawaii
|
188
|
3,005
|
8.67
|
-10.90
|
36
|
Idaho
|
288
|
2,697
|
0.70
|
-9.15
|
2
|
Illinois
|
6,355
|
857
|
48.69
|
15.76
|
4
|
Indiana
|
3,025
|
976
|
17.70
|
7.54
|
13
|
Iowa
|
1,057
|
1,350
|
14.77
|
12.09
|
47
|
Kansas
|
275
|
4,674
|
-9.84
|
16.53
|
27
|
Kentucky
|
936
|
2,148
|
18.33
|
6.73
|
18
|
Louisiana
|
1,309
|
1,600
|
30.51
|
20.76
|
25
|
Maine
|
363
|
2,057
|
-2.68
|
9.34
|
12
|
Maryland
|
1,899
|
1,340
|
-0.31
|
-24.25
|
29
|
Massachusetts
|
1,370
|
2,200
|
-8.79
|
-30.10
|
17
|
Michigan
|
2,907
|
1,582
|
-1.59
|
-8.90
|
30
|
Minnesota
|
1,061
|
2,375
|
-1.67
|
-7.74
|
46
|
Mississippi
|
298
|
4,473
|
3.11
|
-30.86
|
37
|
Missouri
|
1,035
|
2,714
|
-0.58
|
10.58
|
49
|
Montana
|
62
|
8,435
|
19.23
|
-13.89
|
40
|
Nebraska
|
270
|
3,169
|
27.96
|
11.11
|
3
|
Nevada
|
1,496
|
874
|
16.51
|
11.64
|
42
|
New
|
193
|
3,338
|
0.00
|
-17.87
|
6
|
New Jersey
|
3,653
|
1,034
|
9.60
|
-10.62
|
24
|
New Mexico
|
472
|
2,012
|
11.58
|
32.58
|
21
|
New York
|
4,952
|
1,724
|
-1.14
|
-18.69
|
23
|
North Carolina
|
2,658
|
1,812
|
26.15
|
10.61
|
45
|
North Dakota
|
91
|
4,119
|
-18.75
|
-2.15
|
11
|
Ohio
|
4,135
|
1,275
|
1.65
|
-18.25
|
16
|
Oklahoma
|
1,137
|
1,551
|
26.19
|
28.62
|
43
|
Oregon
|
501
|
3,670
|
-7.22
|
1.42
|
20
|
Pennsylvania
|
3,539
|
1,633
|
10.80
|
-4.87
|
33
|
Rhode Island
|
190
|
2,551
|
13.77
|
14.46
|
5
|
South Carolina
|
2,353
|
1,021
|
42.87
|
-7.47
|
50
|
South Dakota
|
20
|
19,945
|
-53.49
|
-61.54
|
34
|
Tennessee
|
1,163
|
2,662
|
14.36
|
-5.14
|
10
|
Texas
|
9,354
|
1,271
|
20.71
|
12.25
|
8
|
Utah
|
1,021
|
1,169
|
12.94
|
66.56
|
48
|
Vermont
|
45
|
7,490
|
9.76
|
-19.64
|
32
|
Virginia
|
1,507
|
2,425
|
10.32
|
7.18
|
38
|
Washington
|
1,147
|
2,845
|
16.57
|
38.19
|
44
|
West Virginia
|
219
|
3,925
|
16.49
|
8.42
|
41
|
Wisconsin
|
845
|
3,255
|
-4.30
|
-4.95
|
28
|
Wyoming
|
127
|
2,166
|
35.11
|
16.51
Report methodology
The ATTOM U.S. Foreclosure Market Report provides a count of the total number of properties with at least one foreclosure filing entered into the ATTOM Data Warehouse during the month and quarter. Some foreclosure filings entered into the database during the quarter may have been recorded in the previous quarter. Data is collected from more than 3,000 counties nationwide, and those counties account for more than 99 percent of the U.S. population. ATTOM's report incorporates documents filed in all three phases of foreclosure: Default - Notice of Default (NOD) and Lis Pendens (LIS); Auction - Notice of Trustee Sale and Notice of Foreclosure Sale (NTS and NFS); and Real Estate Owned, or REO properties (that have been foreclosed on and repurchased by a bank). For the annual, midyear and quarterly reports, if more than one type of foreclosure document is received for a property during the timeframe, only the most recent filing is counted in the report. The annual, midyear, quarterly and monthly reports all check if the same type of document was filed against a property previously. If so, and if that previous filing occurred within the estimated foreclosure timeframe for the state where the property is located, the report does not count the property in the current year, quarter or month.
About ATTOM
ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID - the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include ATTOM Cloud , bulk file licenses , property data APIs , real estate market trends , property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, making property data more readily accessible and optimized for AI applications– AI-Ready Solutions .
