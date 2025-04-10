Healthegy Joins Forces With Cambridge Innovation Institute

Cambridge Innovation Institute Expands Event Coverage via Healthegy to Include Aesthetics, Retina, and Ophthalmology Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII), a leader in delivering cutting-edge information through events and publishing, and Healthegy, a leading digital media and events company, are expanding their partnership to combine efforts on the Aesthetics Innovation Summit (AIS), Retina Innovation Summit (OIS Retina), and Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS).

Healthegy has been a leader in creating opportunities for innovation and growth in ophthalmology and aesthetics. Now, these three Healthegy Summits find a natural home in CII's Venture, Innovation, and Partnering division (Cambridge VIP). Cambridge VIP comprises unique, executive-level events that are designed to encourage interaction and networking to accelerate business growth. These three summits will be the first events covering aesthetics, retina, and ophthalmology to be hosted by Cambridge VIP.

This trio of events will continue under the leadership of Craig Simak, Founder & Former CEO of Healthegy, and now an Executive Director at CII. Simak says, "I am excited to be joining the CII organization after several years of getting to know their leadership team and realizing their strengths were our weaknesses. We now have the staff and resources to raise the bar even higher and produce exceptional events together."

Benjamin Lakin, PhD, CEO of Cambridge Innovation Institute, says, "Our relationship with Craig Simak and the Healthegy team began six years ago when we acquired their DHIS event and Medtech Conference. Since then, we have learned a lot from each other as mutual advisors, and the synergy that could be achieved by combining forces became apparent. I am delighted to be working with Craig and his team directly, and I look forward to the growth he will bring to our Cambridge VIP division."

Firas M. Rahhal, MD, OIS Advisor and Co-Chair, says, "OIS has long been the leader in bringing together all the key stakeholders in ophthalmology innovation, product development, and finance. The partnership with Cambridge [Innovation Institute] will bring significant additional resources and expertise that will propel the OIS [conference] to even greater levels."

About Cambridge Innovation Institute

( )

Since its founding in 1992, Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) has been delivering cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government, and research institutes across the life sciences and energy industries. CII is committed to high-technology solutions for the future.

Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) is comprised of three divisions, including Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), focusing on advances in life sciences and healthcare, Cambridge EnerTech (CET), covering renewable technology, and Cambridge VIP (CVIP), dedicated to venture- and innovation-led conferences. CII is also the parent company to Barnett International as well as several publications.

SOURCE Cambridge Innovation Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED