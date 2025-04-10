Ajax Specialty Insurance Joins Novatae

DALLAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatae Risk Group ("Novatae") announced today that it acquired the assets of Ajax Specialty Insurance, ("Ajax") of Atlanta, GA on March 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ajax is a specialized wholesaler focused on the management and professional liability spaces, including the following coverages-- D&O (Directors and Officers), E&O (Errors and Omissions), and Technology/Cyber Liability. Andy Bierbaum, owner, founded the company in 2012 and six years later brought in co-owner and partner Karen Kutger.

"Our commitment to reviewing and understanding each client's unique risk profile and corporate structure, combined with our in-depth knowledge of coverage forms and markets ensures that our clients receive the most comprehensive coverage terms available," says Andy Bierbaum, Chief Executive Office, Ajax Specialty Insurance. "We look forward to continuing this approach as part of Novatae," adds Karen Kutger, President, Ajax Specialty Insurance.

"The Ajax team brings deep expertise in management and professional liability to Novatae. They are known for their exceptional service and expertise in creating innovative insurance solutions," says Richard Kerr, Chief Executive Officer, Novatae Risk Group. "Their extensive D&O, E&O, and Cyber Liability expertise will bolster our product offering."

Giordano Halleran Ciesla provided counsel, and MarshBerry advised Novatae. Frost Brown Todd LLP provided legal counsel to Ajax. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers' compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine, contingency and many more. As a "Top-7 Largest MGA, Underwriting Manager, and Lloyd's Coverholder" (Business Insurance), Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Novatae Risk Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED