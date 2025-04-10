Kids Build The Future At Integem's AI Robotics Summer Camp

Student design AI Robotics at Integem

Build robots. Code AI. Teleport into AR worlds.

- Dr. Eliza Du, CEO of Integem

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, students won't just be learning about the future-they'll be building it. Integem, a leader STEM education, has launched its most advanced AI Robotics Summer Camp yet, combining artificial intelligence, robotics engineering, and Holographic Augmented Reality into a hands-on experience that's as exciting as it is educational.

Designed for students ages 5 to 18, Integem's camps offer something few programs can: the chance to not only build and code intelligent robots, but to step inside a Holographic AR world and collaborate with those creations in real time. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), the camps are built to challenge and inspire students of all experience levels-no prior knowledge required.

Each student begins by learning the foundations of robotics: how machines move, how sensors work, and how to control them through code. From there, they move into AI-based control systems-teaching robots to“see,” respond, and even make decisions. As they progress, students begin to design intelligent systems of their own, developing unique projects that reflect their creativity and logic.

But Integem's approach goes far beyond traditional robotics. What sets the camp apart is its use of Holographic Augmented Reality-a technology that allows students to visually enter a digital world and interact with their AI robots as if they were there. Using only a webcam, students can "teleport" into custom Holographic AR environments where their robots operate in simulated space stations, underwater labs, or futuristic cities. This immersive experience transforms the way students engage with technology. Instead of passively viewing their creations, they step directly into the robot's world-interacting with it, observing its decisions in real time, and testing how it performs under different conditions.

In these Holographic AR environments, students aren't just running programs-they're building and stepping into digital twins of future worlds. This unique integration of AR and AI lets them simulate complex environments, respond to dynamic challenges, and control their robots as if they were physically present in those remote or imagined spaces. Whether they're directing a rescue robot through a disaster zone or managing a smart delivery bot in a space colony, the experience is deeply hands-on, personal, and meaningful.

To support this learning journey, each camper works with state-of-the-art technology. Younger students start with LEGO-compatible robotics kits and ESP32-powered smart bots to learn mechanics and sensor basics. Older students dive into Raspberry Pi–based systems, mecha-arm robots with omni-directional wheels, and advanced NVIDIA AI platforms-tools used by engineers in real-world industries. For high school students, the camp also includes NVIDIA AI certification upon completion, giving them an impressive credential for college or career pathways.

At the core of the camp's curriculum is a commitment to innovation and creative thinking. Inspired by the Stanford University Design School, Integem's approach encourages students to use the design thinking process-empathizing with users, defining problems, prototyping solutions, and testing their ideas. Rather than follow a fixed script, students are challenged to invent, iterate, and bring their own visions to life through intelligent robotics.

This process culminates in personal projects that reflect each student's unique ideas. Whether it's an autonomous delivery robot, a robot that responds to voice commands, or an AR-integrated system that monitors environmental data, students leave camp with real creations they've imagined, built, and refined themselves.

Beyond offering in-person summer programs at 16 locations across California, this AI Robotics program is also available to schools, after-school programs, and education providers worldwide. The plug-and-play curriculum makes it easy for anyone to teach-whether they're educators looking to bring cutting-edge technology into the classroom, entrepreneurs launching their own STEM programs, or parents creating hands-on learning experiences at home. With step-by-step lesson plans and ready-to-use hardware, Integem's platform empowers anyone to inspire the next generation of innovators.

And while the tech is advanced, the atmosphere is welcoming and fun. Campers spend their days balancing hands-on engineering with outdoor games, teamwork, and creative storytelling. It's a space where kids can be curious, experiment freely, and grow in confidence as they master new skills.

What makes the experience even more powerful is how it connects students to the real world. From AI and robotics to digital twins and AR interfaces, the technologies used at camp reflect what's happening in industries like aerospace, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles. As students experiment with these tools, they're gaining insight into how future engineers, scientists, and designers will shape the world.

Integem has made the program accessible to students of all backgrounds and experience levels. The camps are structured to help beginners progress steadily, while still offering depth and complexity for advanced learners. Families also have the option to purchase hardware used during camp, allowing students to continue building and learning at home.

With spots already filling up, Integem encourages families to register early. Camps will be held in select locations across the U.S., and every participant receives personalized instruction, high-quality robotics kits, and the opportunity to become part of an imaginative and forward-looking community.

For families looking to turn screen time into skill-building, curiosity into capability, and imagination into innovation, Integem's AI Robotics Summer Camp offers something truly unique. It's not just about learning how technology works-it's about learning how to shape what comes next.

To learn more or register, visit .

About Integem

Integem is redefining K–12 education through immersive programs in artificial intelligence, robotics engineering, and Holographic AR. By combining technical skills with creative exploration, Integem empowers the next generation of thinkers, builders, and innovators.

Jane Lean

Camp Integem

+1 408-459-0657

Email: ...

Jason Owen

Integem

+1 408-459-0657

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.