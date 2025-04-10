Philatron Supercharges U.S. Manufacturing To Meet Soaring Demand For American-Made Wire & Cable Amid China Tariffs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With strategic investments in new extrusion lines, including high-temperature silicone insulation and jacketing systems, and advanced cabling lines such as a large planetary cabling system, Philatron is uniquely positioned to support distributors and contractors looking for fast, reliable, and domestically produced wire and cable solutions. Your Strategic Source for Fast Lead Times and USA Quality Philatron's operations are built to meet the growing needs across high-demand sectors including:

. AI Data Center & Infrastructure Cables . Utility and Heavy-Duty Industrial Cables . Large Multi-Conductor Power Cables (4/0 to 1000 MCM) . EV Bulk Charging Cables . Extra Flexible Building Wire & Tray Cable . Custom Coiled Cables & Cords

As more companies reshore their supply chains, Philatron offers a dependable U.S. alternative to Chinese imports, ensuring continuity, compliance, and peace of mind. "Philatron's mission is to deliver the highest-quality wire and cable-made entirely in the USA-to meet the evolving needs of America's infrastructure and energy markets," said Tammy Ashton, Vice President of Sales. "With our expanded capacity and vertically integrated manufacturing, we offer faster lead times, greater customization, and exceptional value to our customers."

Why Choose Philatron?



100% USA MADE: ISO & IATF Certified for Quality and Consistency

Vertically Integrated: Copper Drawing & Fabrication with 99.9% Pure Oxygen-Free Copper Rod USA-Sourced Raw Materials for Insulation & Flexible Jacketing

Whether you're planning an industrial build, upgrading your data center, or sourcing EV charging cables, Philatron delivers unmatched flexibility, durability, reliability, and speed.

Let's Build America-Together!

