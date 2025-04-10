Philatron Supercharges U.S. Manufacturing To Meet Soaring Demand For American-Made Wire & Cable Amid China Tariffs
. AI Data Center & Infrastructure Cables
. Utility and Heavy-Duty Industrial Cables
. Large Multi-Conductor Power Cables (4/0 to 1000 MCM)
. EV Bulk Charging Cables
. Extra Flexible Building Wire & Tray Cable
. Custom Coiled Cables & Cords
As more companies reshore their supply chains, Philatron offers a dependable U.S. alternative to Chinese imports, ensuring continuity, compliance, and peace of mind. "Philatron's mission is to deliver the highest-quality wire and cable-made entirely in the USA-to meet the evolving needs of America's infrastructure and energy markets," said Tammy Ashton, Vice President of Sales. "With our expanded capacity and vertically integrated manufacturing, we offer faster lead times, greater customization, and exceptional value to our customers."
Why Choose Philatron?
-
100% USA MADE: ISO & IATF Certified for Quality and Consistency
Vertically Integrated: Copper Drawing & Fabrication with 99.9% Pure Oxygen-Free Copper Rod
USA-Sourced Raw Materials for Insulation & Flexible Jacketing
Whether you're planning an industrial build, upgrading your data center, or sourcing EV charging cables, Philatron delivers unmatched flexibility, durability, reliability, and speed.
Let's Build America-Together!
For more information, visit:
Philatron
