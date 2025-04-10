403
Commission: 640 Individuals Stripped Of Kuwaiti Citizenship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee on Kuwaiti citizenship announced on Thursday the stripping of 640 citizenships with the matter referred to the cabinet.
The decision was made during the committee's meeting on Thursday chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior revealed that two individuals had their article (10) of the citizenship law stripped of due to duel citizenships, 66 people -- through forgery, fraud, and attaining the document via affiliation -- had their article (21 bis A) citizenship stripped of, While 375 individuals who obtained their citizenship through recognition of valuable services had their article (13) citizenship taken.
Some 197 individuals had their article (13) citizenship taken due to fraud, false statements and conflict with the state's supreme interest. (end)
