Kuwait Hosts GCC Security Media Departments' 19Th Meeting


2025-04-10 10:05:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait hosted on Thursday the 19th meeting of the GCC security media departments with the aim to boost cooperation amongst the meetings' attendees.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the meeting was headed by Director General of Public Relations and Security Media Brigadier Nasser Abu Sulaib, who stressed in the opening statement the importance of security media in the stability of countries.
The integration and cooperation amongst security departments would lead to vanquishing crime, holding wrongdoers and boosting safety for all, he stressed, welcoming GCC attendees and their willingness to explore venues of cooperation.
The meeting will be focusing on a unified security campaign, in addition to a number of paramount issues such as countering rumors and misinformation, as well as find various tools to deliver security messages to the public via digital or traditional media. (end)
