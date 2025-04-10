403
China-built wind farm in Uzbekistan launches operations ahead of schedule
(MENAFN) A wind farm initiative in Uzbekistan, utilizing Chinese technology and recognized as the largest in Central Asia, has officially begun commercial operations two months earlier than planned.
Situated in the Bukhara region, the Bash and Dzhankeldy wind farms are the result of a collaboration between Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, which holds a 65 percent share, and China Southern Power Grid (CSG) International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., which owns the remaining 35 percent. The project features a total installed capacity of 1.027 million kilowatts.
Emphasizing the advanced technology implemented, Huang Le, the chief technology officer for the wind farms, remarked, "To adapt to the volatile local climate, the project adopted China's homegrown 6.5 MW large-capacity wind turbines. With innovation and optimization in design and functionality, the wind turbines maximize wind energy capture, drastically increase power generation efficiency, and ensure high performance and durability."
CSG International (Hong Kong) noted that this project marks a significant advancement in energy collaboration between China and Uzbekistan, particularly in light of the recent strengthening of ties between the two countries, which have been elevated to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.
