Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesian President Supports Turkey's Pursuit of Justice

2025-04-10 09:47:17
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed his country's unwavering support for Turkey in its quest for justice in a world full of uncertainty.

During an address to the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, he stated, "We want to stand side by side with Türkiye in defense of justice and righteousness in a world full of uncertainties."

Praising the warm relationship between the two nations, Prabowo emphasized, "For us, Türkiye is actually a continuation of the Ottoman Empire and we remember the historical relations between us."

Prabowo is currently on a two-day official visit to Turkey, which began on Wednesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to host him for formal discussions later.

During his speech to Turkish lawmakers, the 73-year-old Indonesian leader reflected on his past, recalling figures who had inspired him in his youth.

He shared, "My hero, my icon was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk along with Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II," referring to the founder of the Turkish Republic and the renowned Ottoman sultan.

