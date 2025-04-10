Timelycare Elevates Mental Health Support With 24/7 Crisis Line

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Students at partner colleges and universities electing to use this new service can have instant phone access to TimelyCare's network of highly qualified and specialized mental health professionals-no log-in or app required-to ensure immediate, best-in-class support in times of need.

The crisis line provides access to TimelyCare counselors specializing in student-first, culturally competent care.

Post thi

Addressing the Critical Gap in Campus Mental Health Resources

Despite improved access to mental health resources, approximately 24,000 college students attempt suicide, and 1,100 college students die by suicide each year, an average of three per day, according to The Jed Foundation . Alarming still, the majority of these students never engage with their campus counseling centers, highlighting a critical gap in mental health support.

A Thoughtfully Designed Solution for Crisis Care

"Our customers have been asking us to lead on this, and as the market leader known for quality, outcomes, and trust, we took that responsibility seriously," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "It took thoughtful iteration to design a solution that meets our high standards for crisis care - while remaining financially feasible to institutions. While we've long supported students in crisis through TalkNow and counseling, this new service offering gives them a direct line to help in seconds."

Specialized, Student-First Care With a Seamless Approach

The crisis line provides access to TimelyCare counselors specializing in a student-first, culturally competent approach to care, backed by comprehensive training and high quality standards. The crisis line provides a new path to accessing support and seamlessly complements TimelyCare's existing leading mental health services, including TalkNow, scheduled counseling, and psychiatry.

Ongoing Support for Long-Term Well-Being

"This dedicated 24/7 service ensures that students in crisis receive quick, quality, and skilled counseling when they need it most," said Bob Booth, M.D., Chief Care Officer at TimelyCare. "But care doesn't stop there-providing ongoing support in the critical hours and days to follow is vital to fostering resilience and long-term well-being. TimelyCare stands ready to guide students through every stage of their mental health journeys- with the compassion and expertise to meet their unique needs."

Simplicity and Accessibility

A key feature of the service is its simplicity and accessibility. Users do not need to register with TimelyCare in advance; they will only need to dial the local crisis line number, which can be easily distributed throughout campus. Campus safety teams and other campus personnel can also leverage the crisis support line to secure support for others.

For more information about the TimelyCare crisis line service, visit timelycare/crisis-line.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. With an unmatched range of service options on one seamless, easy-to-access platform, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools, we extend the efforts of 400+ campus wellness teams, ensuring millions of students have direct, anytime access to our culturally competent and diverse care providers. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable and meaningful improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering every student on their wellness journey while strengthening learning environments.

View online

SOURCE TimelyCare