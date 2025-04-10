Yesway Opens Four New Stores In The First Quarter Of 2025

The Company Portfolio Now Encompasses 443 Stores Across Nine States

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, continues its impressive expansion with the opening of four new-to-industry Allsup's locations in the first quarter of 2025.

In New Mexico, Yesway has introduced three new Allsup's stores in Belen, Las Cruces, and Chaparral. In Oklahoma, customers can now visit the newly opened Allsup's location in Ardmore.

One of Yesway's new Allsup's convenience stores located in New Mexico.

The wide selection of products available include Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway private-label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs, and more.

The Yesway team looks forward to serving customers in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

These four openings mark the 81st new store or major rebuild Yesway has completed over the past three and a half years – a testament to the company's commitment to growth and service.

"Through the effort and hard work of our exceptional teams, we have maintained the rapid pace of growth for which Yesway has become known," said Thomas N. Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Yesway. "The successful completion of 81 new stores or major rebuilds in just over three years is a remarkable achievement, and we extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who made it possible."

"We're especially grateful to our Real Estate Site Selection team, New Store Integration team, and our Operations, Fuel, Marketing and Merchandising, and IT teams, as well as to our dedicated new store managers and associates," said Thomas Brown, Yesway's Chief Real Estate Officer. "Their collaboration and commitment drive our success, enabling us to deliver outstanding customer service."

Each of the new, large-format Allsup's stores spans 6,277 square feet and operates 24 hours a day. They offer a wide selection of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway private-label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

To find the nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, please visit Yesway Locations or Allsup's Locations .

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected] . High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway - Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway operates 443 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Operating primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, the company is known for its leading food service offerings, including Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito. Yesway stores offer high-quality grocery items and private-label products, serving as the convenience retail destination in many rural and suburban markets. With a strong track record of growth through acquisitions and new store construction, Yesway is well-positioned for further expansion and has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employee contributions. Visit Yesway for more information.

SOURCE Yesway

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED