Crude Oil Forecast Today 10/04: Bounces After Tariff (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The light sweet crude oil market has initially gotten hammered, but as you can see, we have seen the market turn right back around and scream to the upside. This makes a certain amount of sense considering that Donald Trump has removed tariffs for a bulk of the countries with the exception of China and the 10 % base tariffs that he was talking about throwing on everybody anyways. That being said, a 10 % tariff isn't as massive of a problem for the world.
