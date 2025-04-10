403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lyon Mayor Gets Released After Police Custody
(MENAFN) The mayor of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, was released from police custody on Wednesday after being questioned in connection with an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds, according to a report from a newspaper.
Doucet, who is affiliated with the Greens party, was interrogated by the Financial Crimes Office regarding the case.
The municipality clarified that the mayor was being questioned in his capacity as a representative of the local authority, explaining that this was a routine part of the investigation. The purpose of his questioning was to provide insight into the city's operations and to defend the legitimacy of decisions that were made.
The Lyon Public Prosecutor's Office initiated the investigation in February of the previous year, focusing on "embezzlement of public funds by persons vested with public authority." The case centers on the alleged unlawful hiring of 24 special advisors, who are suspected of acting as cabinet staff.
These individuals are thought to have exceeded the legal staff limit of 12, potentially misappropriating public funds between 2016 and 2023.
In September, the Regional Chamber of Accounts (CRC) published a report that scrutinized the Lyon city administration. It raised concerns about the role of the 24 special advisors, noting that they were hired with the involvement of deputy mayors and often outside the legal framework.
Based on the CRC report, these advisors performed tasks similar to those of mayoral cabinet staff rather than fulfilling administrative duties.
Doucet, who is affiliated with the Greens party, was interrogated by the Financial Crimes Office regarding the case.
The municipality clarified that the mayor was being questioned in his capacity as a representative of the local authority, explaining that this was a routine part of the investigation. The purpose of his questioning was to provide insight into the city's operations and to defend the legitimacy of decisions that were made.
The Lyon Public Prosecutor's Office initiated the investigation in February of the previous year, focusing on "embezzlement of public funds by persons vested with public authority." The case centers on the alleged unlawful hiring of 24 special advisors, who are suspected of acting as cabinet staff.
These individuals are thought to have exceeded the legal staff limit of 12, potentially misappropriating public funds between 2016 and 2023.
In September, the Regional Chamber of Accounts (CRC) published a report that scrutinized the Lyon city administration. It raised concerns about the role of the 24 special advisors, noting that they were hired with the involvement of deputy mayors and often outside the legal framework.
Based on the CRC report, these advisors performed tasks similar to those of mayoral cabinet staff rather than fulfilling administrative duties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment