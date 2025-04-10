Direct Digital Holdings AI Council Releases New Guide To Help Organizations Navigate Responsible AI Adoption

New resource outlines core principles and best practices for deploying AI safely, ethically, and legally

HOUSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Council at Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT ) today announced the release of its fourth eBook, "Responsible AI: A Beginner's Guide," created to help business leaders and technology teams understand and implement responsible AI practices. Designed for organizations at any stage of their AI journey, the guide breaks down the complex ethical and legal concepts into simple, practical steps-empowering teams to build and deploy AI systems that are not only effective but also safe, fair, and trustworthy.

As organizations increasingly rely on AI to drive innovation, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making, the risks associated with bias, data misuse, and a lack of transparency are becoming harder to ignore.

"AI systems now influence everything from hiring decisions to medical diagnoses, and without the right safeguards, even small errors can have serious consequences," said Anu Pillai, Chief Technology Officer at Direct Digital Holdings. "At the same time, emerging laws-like the EU AI Act and U.S. state-level regulations-are beginning to hold companies accountable for how AI is used."

The "Responsible AI: A Beginner's Guide explains how to recognize when your AI tools could put your brand or your users at risk, and provides clear guidance on ensuring your systems are legally compliant.

Key Insights from the Guide include:



Understanding AI Risk – How to classify and safeguard AI tools based on their potential impact, from minimal risk tools like spam filters to high-risk applications in healthcare or hiring.

Core Principles of Responsible AI – Transparency, fairness, accountability, privacy, and reliability form the five pillars of responsible AI. Each principle is unpacked with real-world examples and implementation guidance.

Governance in Action – A Practical framework to embed Responsible AI principles into data handling, model design, and user feedback loops.

Legal & Regulatory Preparedness – With global bodies rapidly enacting AI legislation, organizations must align with laws such as the EU AI Act, California AI Transparency Act, and the Biden Administration's Executive Orders on AI safety. Benefits Beyond Compliance – Drive better business outcomes through AI models built with fairness and transparency for improved decision-making, reduced reputational risk, and increased stakeholder trust.

Pillai continued, "Our goal is to demystify responsible AI and make it approachable for business leaders. We're entering an era where ethical AI isn't just a nice-to-have-it's a legal and business imperative. This guide helps organizations understand what's at stake and what actions to take."

This guide is part of a broader initiative by the DDH AI Council to ensure that as companies adopt generative AI, they do so with confidence, clarity, and care.

To download "Responsible AI: A Beginner's Guide," visit the AI Council resource center .

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT ) combines cutting-edge sell-side and buy-side advertising solutions, providing data-driven digital media strategies that enhance reach and performance for brands, agencies, and publishers of all sizes. Our sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers curated access to premium, growth-oriented media properties throughout the digital ecosystem. On the buy-side, Orange 142 delivers customized, audience-focused digital marketing and advertising solutions that enable mid-market and enterprise companies to achieve measurable results across a range of platforms, including programmatic, search, social, CTV, and influencer marketing.

At Direct Digital Holdings, we prioritize personal relationships by humanizing technology, ensuring each client receives dedicated support and tailored digital marketing solutions. DDH is "Digital advertising built for everyone."

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED