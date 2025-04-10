EU Commission Sets Course For Europe’S AI Leadership With An Ambitious AI Continent Action Plan

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)To become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) is the objective of thelaunched Wednesday. As set out by presidentat the AI Action Summit in February 2025 in Paris, this ambitious initiative is set to transform Europe's strong traditional industries and its exceptional talent pool into powerful engines of AI innovation and acceleration.

The race for leadership in AI is far from over. From cutting-edge foundation models to specialised AI applications, the AI landscape in the EU is dynamic. It is driven by research, emerging technologies and a thriving ecosystem of startups and scaleups. The AI Continent Action Plan will boost the European Union's AI innovation capabilities through actions and policies around five key pillars:

The Commission will strengthen Europe's AI and supercomputing infrastructure with a network of AI Factories . Thirteen of these factories are already being deployed around Europe's world-leading supercomputers. They will support EU AI startups, industry and researchers in developing AI models and applications.

As announced in the Competitiveness Compass , the EU will also help set up AI Gigafactories. These will be large-scale facilities equipped with approximately 100,000 state-of-the-art AI chips, four times more than current AI factories. They will integrate massive computing power and data centres to train and develop complex AI models at unprecedented scale. The AI Gigafactories will lead the next wave of frontier AI models and maintain the EU's strategic autonomy in critical industrial sectors and science, requiring public and private investments.

Read a call for expression of interest

Private investment in Gigafactories will be further stimulated through the InvestAI , which will mobilise €20 billion investment for up to five AI Gigafactories across the Union.

To stimulate private sector investment in cloud capacity and data centres, the Commission will also propose a Cloud and AI Development Act . The goal is to at least triple the EU's data centre capacity in the next five to seven years, prioritising highly sustainable data centres.

Bolstering AI innovation also requires access to large volumes of high-quality data. An important element of the Action Plan is the creation of Data Labs , bringing together and curating large, high-quality data volumes from different sources in AI Factories. A comprehensive Data Union Strategy will be launched in 2025 to create a true internal market for data that can scale up AI solutions.

Despite the potential of AI, only 13.5% of companies in the EU have adopted AI. To develop tailored AI solutions, boost their industrial use and full adoption in EU strategic public and private sectors, the Commission will launch the Apply AI Strategy in the coming months . European AI innovation infrastructure, including notably the AI Factories and the European Digital Innovation Hubs (EDIHs), will play an important role in this Strategy.

To meet rising demand for AI talent, the Commission will facilitate international recruitment of highly skilled AI experts and researchers through initiatives such as the Talent Pool, the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Action 'MSCA Choose Europe' and AI fellowships schemes offered by the upcoming AI Skills Academy . These actions will contribute to legal migration pathways for highly skilled non-EU workers in the AI sector and attract the best European AI researchers and experts back to Europe. It will also develop educational and training programmes on AI and Generative AI in key sectors, preparing the next generation of AI specialists and supporting the upskilling and reskilling of workers.

The AI Act raises citizens' trust in technology and provides investors and entrepreneurs with the legal certainty they need to scale up and deploy AI throughout Europe. The Commission will also launch the AI Act Service Desk , to help businesses comply with the AI Act. It will serve as the central point of contact and hub for information and guidance on the AI Act.

Next steps

With this Action Plan the Commission opens today two public consultations, running until 4 June 2025, to further shape these AI Continent Action Plan initiatives.



A public consultation inviting all interested parties to share their views on the Cloud and AI Development Act A public consultation on Apply AI to identify stakeholder priorities, challenges to the uptake of AI, and the relevance of proposed solutions and policy approaches-including additional measures to ensure the smooth and simple application of the AI Act.

A third public consultation on Data Union Strategy will be launched in May.

In parallel, the Commission will organise dialogues with industry representatives and the public sector to help shape the Apply AI Strategy . These dialogues, together with the public consultations, will identify relevant examples of untapped potential in adopting AI technologies in specific sectors, their current integration in business and production processes, and opportunities for scaling up within these sectors and the wider economy.

