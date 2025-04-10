Dubai's RTA Integrates Lidar For Enhanced Road Maintenance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has incorporated Light Detection and Ranging technology into its road asset management system to improve maintenance efficiency and data accuracy. This initiative aligns with RTA's commitment to adopting advanced technologies to enhance infrastructure quality and safety.

The LiDAR system employs laser scanning to capture detailed measurements of road surfaces, enabling precise detection of issues such as cracks, subsidence, and potholes. This approach has reduced field inspection time by up to 400% and increased data accuracy to 97% compared to traditional methods. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, highlighted that this technology plays a significant role in enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring road safety.

In recognition of its innovative approach, RTA received the Brandon Hall Excellence Award 2022 for the Pavement Maintenance Management System , an automated system designed to assess road conditions and manage maintenance activities. The PMMS tracks and examines paving layers across various road types, recording current conditions and identifying damages throughout the pavement's operational lifecycle. Bin Adai noted that Dubai's Road Facilities Construction Condition Index achieved a 95% score in 2022, reflecting the effectiveness of these advanced assessment methods.

