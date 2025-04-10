J&K L-G Dismisses Two Govt Employees For Involvement In ‘Anti-National Activities’

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 10 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, on Thursday dismissed two government employees from service for their alleged involvement in“anti-national activities”.

The two dismissed employees belonged to the Police Department (Assistant Wireless Operator) and the Public Works (R&B) Department (Senior Assistant).

Officials said they were dismissed from government service in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their“involvement in anti-national activities”.

He said that the activities of the employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities.

“Basharat Ahmad Mir, Assistant Wireless Operator in Jammu and Kashmir Police Department, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, resident of Upper Brein District Srinagar, was under intelligence radar on the basis of highly credible inputs from agencies that he was in continuous touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives,” the official said.

The official claimed that he was sharing“critical” and“vital” information about security installations and deployment with the enemies.

“Basharat, being a trained police official, posted at a sensitive place, had access to the vital information concerning national security, but instead of choosing to shoulder the responsibility of a responsible police official, chose otherwise to be an active conduit playing in the hands of the adversary,” the official said.

He said that his actions posed a significant threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, having the potential to compromise, broader national security interests of the country.

“Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, Senior Assistant in Public Works (R&B) Department, son of Late Ghulam Rasool Malik Ahma,d resident of Shitroo Larnoo, District Anantnag, is listed as an active member of the proscribed unlawful association (JeI-JK) and a terror associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul-Mujahideen. He, as a key functionary of JeI, played a crucial role in strengthening the organisation within his sphere of influence,” he said.

The official added that he also facilitated the creation of the network of sympathisers who later became Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and foot soldiers of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, which has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks on security forces, politicians, government functionaries, civilians, military establishments and critical infrastructure.

“He covertly facilitated terrorist activities of Hizbul Muzahideen by providing food, shelter and other logistics to the terrorists and played a significant role in aiding, facilitating, guiding and abetting terrorist activities, especially in South Kashmir,” the official added.

He claimed that Ishtiyak used to provide crucial intelligence to the terrorists regarding the movement of security forces, helping them to evade capture and launch counterattacks, often resulting in casualties among security forces.