Philip J. Bergman, DVM, Phd, DACVIM (Oncology) Joins ELIAS Animal Health Scientific Advisory Board
"Dr. Bergman's deep knowledge and leadership in veterinary oncology will be invaluable as we continue to advance our immunotherapeutic solutions for pets with cancer," said Tammie Wahaus, CEO of ELIAS Animal Health. "We are pleased to welcome him to our Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to his insights on shaping the future of cancer treatment in veterinary medicine." His expertise will support ELIAS Animal Health in expanding its innovative approach to cancer care, including its adoptive cell therapy platform.
"I am particularly excited and honored to be joining the ELIAS Animal Health Scientific Advisory Board. As someone that wholly embraces cancer immunotherapy, I believe their recent USDA license for canine osteosarcoma represents the first of many ELIAS-led advancements to come in veterinary cancer immunotherapy."
The ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy (ECI®) recently received full licensure from the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics and is available at more than 100 authorized treatment centers across the U.S.
Learn more about ECI® at .
About ELIAS Animal Health
ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company focused on advancing a pipeline of immunotherapies, including an adoptive cell therapy and an oncolytic immunotherapy, for the treatment of cancer in pets. The company's therapeutic pipeline offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. Learn more at .
Media Contact:
Jessica Wiley
1-816-800-0504
[email protected]
SOURCE ELIAS Animal Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment