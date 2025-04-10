Philip J. Bergman, DVM, Phd, DACVIM (Oncology) Joins ELIAS Animal Health Scientific Advisory Board

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Bergman brings extensive experience in veterinary oncology, immunotherapy, and translational medicine, with a distinguished career in clinical research and cancer treatment advancements. He has played a pivotal role in pioneering novel cancer therapies for companion animals, including ONCEPT® (a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health) which is a fully licensed canine melanoma vaccine, and contributing to the development and evaluation of cutting-edge treatment modalities in his previous role as Global Director of Clinical Studies for Mars Veterinary Health and VCA. He is an adjunct faculty member of the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and has served as Chair of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine Board of Regents and President of the Veterinary Cancer Society. He completed veterinary school at Colorado State University, interned at Kansas State University, completed his medical oncology residency at CSU and completed a PhD Fellowship in human cancer biology at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"Dr. Bergman's deep knowledge and leadership in veterinary oncology will be invaluable as we continue to advance our immunotherapeutic solutions for pets with cancer," said Tammie Wahaus, CEO of ELIAS Animal Health. "We are pleased to welcome him to our Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to his insights on shaping the future of cancer treatment in veterinary medicine." His expertise will support ELIAS Animal Health in expanding its innovative approach to cancer care, including its adoptive cell therapy platform.

"I am particularly excited and honored to be joining the ELIAS Animal Health Scientific Advisory Board. As someone that wholly embraces cancer immunotherapy, I believe their recent USDA license for canine osteosarcoma represents the first of many ELIAS-led advancements to come in veterinary cancer immunotherapy."

The ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy (ECI®) recently received full licensure from the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics and is available at more than 100 authorized treatment centers across the U.S.

Learn more about ECI® at .

About ELIAS Animal Health

ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company focused on advancing a pipeline of immunotherapies, including an adoptive cell therapy and an oncolytic immunotherapy, for the treatment of cancer in pets. The company's therapeutic pipeline offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Jessica Wiley

1-816-800-0504

[email protected]

SOURCE ELIAS Animal Health