Halon Launches Halon Protect 15 To Reimagine The Future Of Email Operations

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gothenburg, Sweden | Halon has announced the launch of Halon Protect 15, its latest quarterly update for mailbox, hosting, and security-focused email infrastructure providers. The release brings new capabilities that allow engineering and abuse-handling teams to act faster, scale smarter, and automate policy changes without friction.Key highlights in Halon Protect 15:AI-Powered Code Companion - Now available inside Visual Studio Code, Code Companion helps teams write, debug, and maintain both policy logic and configuration. With context-aware autocomplete, real-time error detection, and best practice suggestions, it significantly reduces the time required to implement new functionality or respond to incidents.Connection prioritization - Operators can now apply dynamic prioritization to inbound connections based on origin, policy, or business rules. This allows providers to ensure fair usage and avoid resource starvation, especially under high traffic loads.OpenMetrics endpoint for container health - This update exposes health and readiness information to orchestration tools like Kubernetes and HAProxy, enabling elastic, intelligent scaling, and quicker recovery from failure scenarios.“Threats change fast, and so do the operational realities of running large-scale email infrastructure,” said Anders Långsved, CEO at Halon.“Halon Protect 15 offers even more AI-driven innovation to take your email infrastructure to the next level - making it smarter, faster, and more efficient than ever before".Halon Protect 15 continues Halon's commitment to building Composable Email Infrastructure. It follows last quarter's launch of Delivery Guru – Bounce Classification, and signals Halon's direction toward deeply embedded, AI-augmented email operations.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email - the world's most essential means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business and are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. Our goal is to set the industry standard, helping service providers achieve unparalleled results. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure and the best team in the email space. As we have expanded our reach globally, we maintain operations close to our clients worldwide.Media InformationFor all media inquiries, please contact Anders Långsved, CEO, Halon on ...

