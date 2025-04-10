The 5Th Annual Autism In Black Conference Kicks Off Tomorrow

Autism in Black Conference Logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 5th Annual Autism in Black Conference officially kicks off tomorrow, April 11, 2025, welcoming both in-person attendees at the Palm Beach Convention Center and virtual participants from around the globe for three transformative days of learning, connection, and empowerment.With this year's theme,“Building Community, Embracing Connection,” Autism in Blackcontinues its mission of creating a safe, inclusive space that prioritizes the needs and experiences of Black autistic individuals, their families, and the professionals who support them.What to Expect April 11-13, 2025Attendees will gain access to:.Expert-led sessions from Black autistic voices, therapists, educators, and advocates.Culturally responsive training and education for parents, caregivers, and professionals.CEUs for qualifying professionals.A diverse vendor marketplace showcasing products and services focused on the Black autism experience.Opportunities to network, ask questions, and build relationships in a judgment-free environment“Tomorrow marks the beginning of a truly powerful gathering-one that prioritizes inclusion, advocacy, and the lived experiences of the Black autism community,” said Maria Davis-Pierre, Founder and CEO of Autism in Black.“This isn't just another autism event-this is a movement built on community, connection, and change.”Who Should Attend?This conference is designed for:.Black parents raising autistic children.Black autistic individuals.Caregivers and family members.Educators, therapists, and healthcare professionals.Advocates and leaders in the disability communityWhether you're looking for expert guidance, culturally specific support, or a space where you can show up as your full self, this conference is for you.There's Still Time to JoinWhile in-person registration is now closed, virtual registration remains open for those who still want to be part of the experience from the comfort of their own homes.🎟️ Register now and join us virtually:About Autism in BlackFounded by Maria Davis-Pierre, Autism in Blackis an award-winning organization that supports Black autistic individuals and their families through education, advocacy, and culturally responsive resources. The organization's work is grounded in the belief that autism advocacy must center race, culture, and lived experience to truly be effective.

