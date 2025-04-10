Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kashmir's Dr. Hakim Joins Elite Global Cardiology Circles

2025-04-10 08:15:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant milestone for Kashmiri medical professionals, Dr. Hakim Irfan Showkat, a distinguished interventional cardiologist, has earned two prestigious international fellowships within just four months. The achievement has placed him in the top echelons of global cardiovascular medicine.

Dr. Showkat was recently awarded the Fellowship of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), a U.S.-based body recognized for advancing interventional cardiology through research, education, and innovation. The fellowship is conferred upon a select group of physicians worldwide who demonstrate clinical excellence and leadership in the field.

“It's an overwhelming moment,” Dr. Showkat said.“Every achievement is built on their trust, love, and sacrifice. This fellowship is as much theirs as it is mine.”

The formal convocation ceremony is scheduled for May 2025 in Texas, where Dr. Showkat will be officially inducted into the SCAI Fellowship.

This latest honor comes on the heels of another notable recognition: Dr. Showkat was recently named a Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), a title reserved for healthcare professionals with demonstrable impact on advancing cardiovascular care across borders.

With these two new distinctions, Dr. Showkat now holds four international fellowships: FACC (Fellow of the American College of Cardiology), FAPSIC (Fellow of the Asia Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology), FESC, and now FSCAI-cementing his standing as one of South Asia's most decorated cardiologists.

Originally from Shahr-e-Khas, the old city of Srinagar, Dr. Showkat has published over 50 peer-reviewed papers and presented research at numerous global forums, including most recently at the Heart Failure Association of India.

Calling the dual fellowships a“springboard moment,” he emphasized their significance not just professionally but symbolically.“Coming from a place like Kashmir, these recognitions are proof that excellence knows no geography,” he said.“They motivate me to deepen my contributions to cardiology, both at home and on the world stage.”

