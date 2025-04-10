Ukraine And Estonia Hold Defense Forum In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Estonian-Ukrainian defense forum brought together around 30 Estonian companies in Kyiv to enhance collaboration and strengthen the defense capabilities of both nations.

Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin shared the update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Representatives of about 30 Estonian companies, along with government officials from Estonia and Ukraine, gathered to discuss the development of defense cooperation between the governments of Ukraine and Estonia. The agenda included industry needs and capabilities, experiences in overcoming wartime challenges, and promising areas for cooperation,” the statement says.

Smetanin highlighted that the forum served as a platform for dialogue between businesses and governments to deepen cooperation and enhance the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Estonia.

n defense minister to visit Ukraine next wee





The Minister expressed gratitude to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur for advancing government-level collaboration. He also acknowledged Estonia's support, including over EUR 100 million in assistance in 2024 and a commitment to allocate at least 0.3% of its GDP annually from 2024 to 2027 to support Ukraine.

As reported, during the Estonian-Ukrainian defense industry forum in Kyiv, Deputy Defense Minister Valeriy Churkin invited partners to test their products in combat operations. He also emphasized the importance of cultivating a long-term partnership.