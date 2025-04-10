403
Ramos Addresses FIFA Club World Cup, Mexican Football
(MENAFN) Spanish veteran defender Sergio Ramos recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place this summer in the United States, as well as on Mexican football.
Ramos commended the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup, expressing his excitement on FIFA's official website: "It’s a great opportunity for each of us to showcase our level, not just individually but also as a team."
He also expressed his approval of the decision to hold the tournament in the US, noting the growing interest in football in both the United States and Mexico.
The 39-year-old stated, "I think it’s a wise decision. It’s all about getting the American world to learn a bit more about that passion for football. Because in Europe, perhaps, we have a little bit more passion for it. But in the United States, with the number of people there maybe or, I don’t know, American football, the NBA and lots of other sports, football perhaps hasn’t had the impact that it has had in our countries."
Ramos highlighted the importance of support from Mexican fans in Los Angeles, saying, "Well for us, it’s a very positive thing, right? Knowing that Los Angeles also has a large number of Mexicans and many of our supporters. I think it’s essential to feel the love, the warmth, the support of our fans in those moments. It’ll be very important, regardless of the fact that we’re playing away from home."
Lastly, Ramos referred to Monterrey's potential victory as an extraordinary accomplishment, stating that it would be an incredible achievement for the team to win the prestigious title.
