403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egyptian FM Rejects Any Attempts To Displace Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdulatti expressed his country's rejection of the brutal Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, including any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, and the prevention of humanitarian and shelter aid.
A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that this came during a meeting between the Egyptian Foreign Minister and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.
The two ministers discussed regional issues, most notably the situation in Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank, as well as developments in Syria and Lebanon and maritime security in the Red Sea region.
Minister Abdulatti reviewed the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza Strip, while allowing Palestinians to remain on their land, in addition to addressing efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in the Strip to begin implementing the second phase.
He stressed the importance of reaching a permanent and just political solution to the Palestinian conflict through the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 boarders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The two parties also discussed bilateral relations and the need to work to increase trade exchange between the two countries, praising the progress witnessed in bilateral cooperation projects and the development of economic cooperation at the industrial level between the two sides.
The two ministers expressed their hope that Hungarian companies, including those operating in the fields of renewable energy and green hydrogen, would invest in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and jointly seek to enhance cooperation in the tourism and aviation sectors. (end)
aff
A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that this came during a meeting between the Egyptian Foreign Minister and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.
The two ministers discussed regional issues, most notably the situation in Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank, as well as developments in Syria and Lebanon and maritime security in the Red Sea region.
Minister Abdulatti reviewed the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza Strip, while allowing Palestinians to remain on their land, in addition to addressing efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in the Strip to begin implementing the second phase.
He stressed the importance of reaching a permanent and just political solution to the Palestinian conflict through the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 boarders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The two parties also discussed bilateral relations and the need to work to increase trade exchange between the two countries, praising the progress witnessed in bilateral cooperation projects and the development of economic cooperation at the industrial level between the two sides.
The two ministers expressed their hope that Hungarian companies, including those operating in the fields of renewable energy and green hydrogen, would invest in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and jointly seek to enhance cooperation in the tourism and aviation sectors. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment