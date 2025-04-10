Time For Australia To Think The Unthinkable About America

MENAFN - Asia Times) How times change. In the less than three months since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the old economic and strategic order has been upended.

No longer is the United States seen as the foundation of a rules-based international order (RBIO). Rather, it is seen as its principal enemy. While China may be the principal target of Trump's tariffs, paradoxically enough, it is the People's Republic that has seized the opportunity to position itself as globalization's unlikely champion.

For less powerful, trade-dependent states like Australia, these are especially head-spinning times. They cannot be sure what form Trump's fluctuating tariffs will take next. Not only is Australia's economic future hanging in the balance, but the entire rationale of its strategic position is being called into question.

A rethink of Australia's unquestioning deference to the US is long overdue. But the inability of Australia's strategic elites to contemplate a world in which the US is not a dominant and reliable force in either economic or strategic affairs is likely to induce panic in Canberra as policymakers are reluctantly forced to think the unthinkable.

The idea that the US was the reliable bulwark of stability was always a myth, albeit a comforting one for generations of Australian politicians reluctant to embrace the idea of intellectual independence or genuine national sovereignty.