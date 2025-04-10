COMPUTEX 2025 Keynote & Forum Registration Now Open

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Keynote Speaker Highlights:



Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will outline the latest advancements and breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing technologies.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, will share his vision of the transformative impact of AI on device experiences and ecosystems.

Young Liu, Chairman & CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group(Foxconn), will share the vision behind the group's transformation driven by three core platforms-Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV, and Smart City-as well as the role of robotics in the factories of the future.

Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek, will discuss AI vision from edge to cloud, and how high-performance, power-efficient chipsets are shaping our future. Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President of NXP, will explore the essential shift of AI - from cloud-bound AI to truly autonomous future of distributed intelligence at the edge.

COMPUTEX 2025 Forum: Focus on the AI Ecosystem, Unveil the Future Growth Power

The COMPUTEX Forum will take place on May 21 at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F, spotlighting the latest developments in AI applications and offering valuable industry perspectives.

Morning Session–"Robotics & Edge AI Application": Industry experts from NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, Texas Instruments, and Advantech will discuss how AI and robotics are creating transformative business opportunities.

The afternoon sessions will focus on practical experiences in implementing generative AI, as well as strategies for building energy-efficient and high-performance data centers:

Afternoon I–"Generative AI Next": Leading companies such as Arm, Intel, Adobe, and Cadence will share real-world applications and emerging innovations in generative AI.

Afternoon II–"Datacenter Solution": Key players including bp Castrol, Infineon, Seagate, Schneider Electric, and Compal will explore the development of high-performance, energy-efficient data center infrastructures to meet increasing AI workloads.

COMPUTEX Forum presents forward-thinking insights to help attendees navigate the rapidly evolving AI wave. Ticket sales will officially commence on April 16. Industry professionals are cordially invited to get tickets and join: COMPUTEX Forum

