Iran excludes straight nuclear discussions with US
(MENAFN) Iran has expressed its willingness to engage in talks with the US over its nuclear program, but insists that the discussions must be indirect and backed by clear guarantees due to a lack of trust. President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized this position during a National Nuclear Technology Day ceremony, noting that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would represent Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the upcoming talks in Oman.
While US President Donald Trump has pushed for direct negotiations, Iran maintains that any dialogue must be indirect and dignified. This stance stems from Tehran's mistrust, particularly following Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) during his first term and the reinstatement of his “maximum pressure” policy, which included imposing sanctions on Iran's oil sector.
Tehran continues to assert that its nuclear program is peaceful and rejects claims of pursuing nuclear weapons, despite the US's accusations. In response to Trump’s threat of military action if negotiations fail, Iran has reportedly placed its military on high alert, signaling its readiness to defend itself. Pezeshkian also rejected Western assertions that Iran is secretly seeking nuclear weapons, pointing to numerous inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
