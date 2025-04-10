403
Moscow brands France’s action as ‘shameful spectacle’
(MENAFN) Russia has officially protested against France and summoned its ambassador after a Russian diplomat was detained at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport. The diplomat, part of a Russian delegation attending a UNESCO event, had her phone and computer confiscated, and no reason was provided for her detention.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the action as a “shameful spectacle,” calling it incomprehensible. The Russian embassy in Paris immediately intervened, sending a consular officer and lodging a formal protest with the French Foreign Ministry. The diplomat was eventually allowed entry after spending a full day in the airport's border zone.
Zakharova warned that France would face consequences beyond the formal protests, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the detention as a violation of France's diplomatic obligations under the Vienna Convention. He also noted that this incident further strained the already tense relations between the two nations. French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas, when asked, expressed ignorance of the incident but acknowledged the tense relations between Russia and France.
