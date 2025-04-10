403
France Hints at Possible Recognition of Palestinian State
(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron announced that France might formally recognize Palestine as a sovereign state "in June" during an international summit co-chaired with Saudi Arabia. This announcement was made public in an interview broadcast on France 5.
Macron emphasized the importance of progressing toward official recognition, stating, "We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months." The proposed gathering, which will focus on advancing the two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is anticipated to be held in New York and could serve as a significant milestone.
He elaborated that the aim is to lead this conference jointly with Saudi Arabia around June.
Macron suggested that this event may facilitate a broader consensus, allowing for a coordinated recognition effort from multiple international actors.
These statements arrive amidst intensifying global appeals for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Gaza, where Israeli actions have reportedly resulted in the deaths of more than 50,000 individuals since October 2023.
The broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to attract mounting international attention.
Back in February 2024, Macron declared that acknowledging Palestinian statehood is "not a taboo for France." He stressed the move as both an ethical and political imperative.
"We owe it to the Palestinians, whose aspirations have been trampled on for too long. We owe it to the Israelis who experienced the greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century. We owe it to a region that yearns to escape the promoters of chaos and the sowers of revenge," Macron stated, underscoring the urgency and historical weight of the matter.
