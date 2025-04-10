Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Traffic On Bandipora-Gurez Road Suspended Due To Snowfall


2025-04-10 03:14:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Due to continuous snowfall at Razdan Top, authorities have suspended vehicular movement on the Bandipora-Gurez road as a precautionary measure.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez said that the road will remain closed until further orders.

He said that this measure has been taken as a precautionary measure and the road will be cleared soon.

He advised travelers to stay updated and avoid unnecessary travel on the route.

