Three Policemen Injured In Assault Incident In J & K's Samba


2025-04-10 03:14:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three police personnel sustained injuries in an assault incident reported late Wednesday evening at Balole Khad area of Bari Brahmana of Samba district.

Reports said that the incident occurred around 9:40 PM and the injured officers were immediately shifted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Jammu for treatment.

All three were brought in by a fellow officer and are currently under medical care, official said.

Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is underway.

