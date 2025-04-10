Winnrz Unveils Unique 'Shop And Win' Online Store In The UK

With a proven track record of success and over 10,000 winners worldwide who've claimed more than £85 million in prizes, Idealz Holding brings its award-winning formula to UK shores.

But Winnrz is about more than just prizes – it's about the stories behind every win. A smile on the face is just the beginning. At Winnrz, the focus is on the feeling that comes with winning, big or small – the excitement, the disbelief, the joy.

How does Winnrz work?

Users simply purchase denominations of WellPlaid Shopping Cards on the Winnrz platform. For every Shopping Card purchased, customers receive a ticket to an exciting prize draw. Once the countdown ends or all cards are sold, a live draw is held, and a winner is announced. But it doesn't end there. Every Shopping Card is fully redeemable at the WellPlaid online store, where shoppers can browse and buy from a curated range of stylish leisure wear and accessories.

Jad Toubayly, Founder and CEO of Winnrz, and Idealz Holding, commented:

"We are beyond thrilled to bring our new brand Winnrz to the UK – a market known for its vibrant entertainment culture and tech-savvy consumers. With our Shop & Win experience, we're offering something truly unique that merges the worlds of shopping and rewards in ways never seen before where everyone wins. We can't wait for everyone to join us on this incredible journey, engage with our platform, and be part of the Winnrz community."

Winnrz is kicking things off with a bang today by giving one lucky person the chance to win £100,000 completely free. Anyone over 18 can simply enter the giveaway by visiting .

For the next 30 days, Winnrz will also be distributing up to 1 million 'Win Cards' across the UK, each one holding a chance to enter this life changing promotion.

