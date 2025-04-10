403
Trump`s son demands answers from Ukraine on supposed murder scheme
(MENAFN) Donald Trump Jr. has called out Ukrainian authorities for failing to inform U.S. officials about a man who reportedly attempted to acquire military weapons from Ukrainian contacts to assassinate his father during the 2024 presidential campaign. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Trump Jr. expressed frustration over the case of Ryan Wesley Routh, a pro-Ukraine activist now facing federal charges after being arrested near Trump’s golf resort in Florida in September. Routh had allegedly sought heavy weaponry from someone he believed had access to Ukraine’s military arsenal with the intent to kill the then-presidential candidate.
Trump Jr. questioned why Ukraine, which has received significant U.S. support, did not notify American authorities about the plot, calling it a far more serious issue than a failure to express gratitude for U.S. aid. He also pointed out the gravity of the situation, wondering why Ukraine did not take action to report the threat.
Routh, a convicted felon, had tried to join the Ukrainian military in 2022 but was unsuccessful. He later continued his involvement by attempting to recruit ex-Afghan soldiers to fight for Ukraine. In August 2024, prosecutors say Routh contacted someone he believed to be a Ukrainian weapons supplier through an encrypted messaging app. He requested a Russian RPG grenade launcher and a U.S.-made Stinger missile, explicitly stating his intent to stop Trump from being elected. Routh claimed that acquiring such weapons would be easy due to the chaos of war.
Although Routh did not receive the weapons, he was arrested shortly after his attempt near Mar-a-Lago. He remains in custody, and his trial is set for September, with the possibility of a life sentence if convicted.
