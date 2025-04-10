Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025 Highlight: Urban Reflection Exhibition Unveiled In Milan To Celebrate Hong Kong's Interior Design And Manufacturing Talents

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2025 – To celebrate the remarkable achievements of Hong Kong's interior design industry and promote its international reputation, the Hong Kong Interior Design Association (HKIDA) proudly presents the third edition of Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025, with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor. The event takes place across Hong Kong and Italy, featuring a diverse range of activities, including exhibitions and design forums.

Ten renowned Hong Kong interior designer groups and furniture manufacturers attend the opening ceremony of“Urban Reflection Exhibition” in Milan.

Highlight of Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025“Urban Reflection” exhibition, a groundbreaking collaboration that brings together ten renowned Hong Kong-based interior designer groups and furniture manufacturers, was officially unveiled in Milan on 6 April, 2025. Ms. Louisa Young, Chairman of HKIDA, together with the two co-chairmen of Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025, Mr. CM Jao and Mr. Tik Chan, as well as ten renowned Hong Kong interior design groups and furniture manufacturers, attended the exhibition opening in Milan. During the ceremony, the ten groups of Hong Kong interior designers presented their works in depth to industry professionals and media, showcasing the unique creative vision of Hong Kong designers.

The 10 designer groups participating in the Urban Reflection exhibition include local Hongkongers as well as designers whose birthplace from the UK, France, and Czech. They have all chosen to develop their interior design careers in Hong Kong, highlighting the advantages of the city's multicultural and highly internationalized environment. This provides a platform for elites from around the world to exchange ideas and showcase their ambitions.

The ten creations are not only unique in form and function but also embody principles of sustainability, using materials such as recycled yarns and glass repurposed from Hong Kong's iconic trams. These designs convey an awareness of environmental conservation and the value of resources, demonstrating the harmony between design and ecology. This collection showcases Hong Kong's unique creativity and manufacturing expertise, affirming its position at an international level.

Exhibition Details:

Milan, Italy: April 7-13, 2025, LOFT @ Superstudio Più (Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy)

Hong Kong: June 19-22, 2025, Art Pavilion@West Kowloon Cultural District