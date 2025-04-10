Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Around 929K

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualties in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion have reached an estimated 929,000, including 1,420 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The Russian invasion army has also lost 10,579 main battle tanks (+3 in the past day), 22,033 (+12) armored fighting vehicles, 25,982 (+70) artillery systems, 1,359 MLR systems, 1,127 air defense systems, 370 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,078 (+105) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,145 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 43,514 (+169) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,796 (+4) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian military managed to hamper Russia's plans for an offensive in the Sumy direction.

According to the head of state, today more than 67,000 Russian soldiers remain in the Kursk direction after they were amassed there to attack Sumy region. "Accordingly, steps were made in Kursk region, in the area where it borders the Belgorod direction. Corresponding steps were taken by our soldiers, which stretched and prevented the Russian forces from forming an offensive fist in the form they were counting on," Zelensky noted.