Delhi L-G, CM Gupta Inspect Yamuna Cleaning Drive At Wazirabad, Discuss Riverfront Revamp

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted a joint inspection of the Pollution Control Center in the Wazirabad area as part of the government's intensified efforts to clean the Yamuna River.

The visit also focused on future plans to transform the area into a scenic riverfront and potential tourist spot.

The inspection began at the Wazirabad Pollution Control Center, a crucial junction where the Wazirabad and Najafgarh drains converge before merging with the Yamuna.

Authorities are working on a comprehensive plan to treat wastewater at this point and further enhance the site with a walking track and recreational facilities.

CM Rekha Gupta and L-G Saxena were accompanied by Minister Pravesh Verma and senior officials from relevant departments. During the visit, officials briefed the leaders on the ongoing work and shared that, with a structured and efficient plan, the area has the potential to evolve into a prominent public space.

The water from the Wazirabad drain is treated at the Pollution Control Center, after which the Najafgarh drain flows ahead, joining the Tri Nagar drain before ultimately discharging into the Yamuna.

The Chief Minister and L-G emphasised the importance of intercepting and treating this wastewater 3 to 4 kilometres upstream, ensuring that only clean water enters the river.

During discussions with officials on-site, both leaders directed that a detailed blueprint be prepared for the development of the area, aiming to turn it into a lively riverfront.

The vision includes creating a space for morning and evening walks, promoting local tourism, and beautifying the surroundings in a way that complements the natural environment.

Officials noted that such a transformation would not only benefit the people of Delhi and surrounding regions but would also significantly improve the ecological health of the area.

Treated water entering the Yamuna would reduce pollution levels and contribute to the broader Clean Yamuna Mission.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a significant issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, as political parties scrutinised each other regarding pollution, encroachments, and flood management. The BJP criticised the AAP, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promises to clean the Yamuna.

Additionally, the BJP has listed cleaning the Yamuna as a top priority in its manifesto.