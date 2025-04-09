420 With CNW - Study Finds CBD, CBG-Infused Ointment Effective Against Eczema

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A recent study has found that a skin ointment containing cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabidiol (CBD) may help ease the symptoms of atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema. The research, published in the Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology journal, followed nine adults diagnosed with eczema over three months. The researchers tracked skin health indicators, including moisture levels, oil production, skin pH, and water loss.

Overall, these findings suggest a growing interest in the role of cannabinoids as a potential option for managing various skin conditions in both humans and animals. The findings also show that the full range of therapeutic benefits that can be obtained from the available marijuana products on the market by players like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) has yet to be documented by...

