Secretary Rubio Meets Saudi FM On Gaza, Red Sea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Washington, D.C., to discuss regional issues including the efforts to restore ceasefire in Gaza Strip and ensure safe navigation in the Red Sea.
The Secretary expressed thanks for Saudi Arabia's efforts to facilitate peace between Russia and Ukraine, increase economic and defense cooperation, eliminate the Houthi threat to the region, and restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, State Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press release.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed diplomatic efforts in Gaza to release hostages and work towards a durable ceasefire in Gaza, in which Hamas is completely disarmed and disempowered, she noted.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also agreed that the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces must return to peace talks, protect civilians, open humanitarian corridors, and return to civilian governance.
They discussed the importance of the U.S.-Saudi relationship and committed to explore ways to further strengthen that partnership, Bruce added. (end)
