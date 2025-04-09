403
Armenia Continues Shelling Azerbaijan Army Positions From Gorus Direction
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 9, from 19:25 to 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khaznavar and Khanazakh settlements of Gorus district using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, according to the press service of the Defense Ministry.
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry, that the Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.
