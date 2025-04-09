13 Paths To Understanding By Dr. Kevin Mathew Offers A Groundbreaking Guide To Physical Therapy For Autism

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kevin Mathew, PT, DPT, PPSC, proudly announces the release of his groundbreaking book, 13 Paths to Understanding: A Guide to Physical Therapy for the Autistic Individual. This first-of-its-kind publication provides a comprehensive guide for addressing the physical therapy needs of individuals with moderate to severe autism. It offers families, caregivers, and therapists actionable insights and strategies to improve their quality of life.With autism rates on the rise, the need for resources tailored to the unique challenges faced by this population has never been greater. Dr. Kevin Mathew's personal connection to the subject, shaped by his experiences with his non-verbal autistic brother, Shawn, inspired the creation of this indispensable guide.According to the author, physical therapy for autism often lacks the structured, detailed attention it deserves. His goal is to fill that gap by offering a resource that combines evidence-based practices with empathy and personal insight.The book talks about tailored interventions that address motor skill challenges, sensory processing difficulties, and developmental delays. It emphasizes the importance of holistic care, advocating for strong collaboration between therapists, families, and medical professionals to deliver comprehensive support.Through real-life case studies, Dr. Mathew shows the impact of targeted physical therapy. These stories, combined with his expert guidance, offer readers actionable insights while shedding light on the individuality of every person with autism. Echoing the sentiment,“When you've met one autistic person, you've met one autistic person,” the book shows the need to tailor therapies to the specific needs of each individual.Dr. Mathew hopes that 13 Paths to Understanding will empower families and professionals alike to embrace innovative approaches to care. It will ensure that individuals with autism can lead more independent and fulfilling lives.13 Paths to Understanding is now available through major online bookstores.Amazon:About the AuthorDr. Kevin Mathew is a licensed physical therapist with years of experience in outpatient orthopedics. His dedication to improving the lives of individuals with autism stems from his journey with his brother, Shawn, and his professional passion for holistic care.

Dr. Kevin Mathew PT. DPT. PPSC.

Dr. Kevin Mathew PT. DPT. PPSC.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.