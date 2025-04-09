Analyzing Prices 4/9: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, UNUS SED LEO, Chainlink, Telegram Open Network (TON)

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The cryptocurrency market experienced a mixed week with Bitcoin , Ethereum , XRP , BNB, Solana , Dogecoin , Cardano , Leo, Chainlink, and TON showing varying price movements. BTC saw some gains, while ETH and XRP faced minor losses. BNB, Sol , and Doge had a positive week, with ADA , Leo, Link, and TON also seeing some fluctuations.

Bitcoin (BTC ) managed to break above the $62,000 resistance level and reached a high of $63,862 before correcting lower. However, it found support near $60,000 and is currently trading above $61,000. Ethereum (ETH ) struggled to stay above the $4,000 level and dipped below $3,800. XRP failed to clear the $1.40 resistance and declined below $1.30.

Binance Coin (BNB) gained momentum and surpassed the $500 level. Solana (SOL ) remained in a strong uptrend and broke the $200 resistance. Dogecoin (DOGE ) spiked above $0.30 but faced selling pressure near $0.32. Cardano (ADA ) struggled to settle above $2.40 and corrected lower.

Uniswap (UNI) and Litecoin (LTC) performed well, with both altcoins gaining over 10%. Polkadot (DOT) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) struggled to gain momentum and traded below key supports.

Overall, the cryptocurrency market showed mixed signals, with some coins performing well while others faced resistance. Investors are closely watching BTC 's movements as it attempts to maintain its positive momentum. Traders are advised to carefully monitor price levels and trends to make informed investment decisions in the volatile market.

