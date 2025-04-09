Over 2,200 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk Regional Governor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, 2,228 civilians remain, and there have been reports of two civilian burials in residential yards. Despite these challenges, local authorities, utilities, and police continue to operate within the city.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“The city of Pokrovsk faces the most critical challenges, with daily enemy attacks utilizing FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, cannon artillery, and nearly the full range of weaponry at their disposal. Currently, 3,826 people remain in the Pokrovsk community, including 2,228 residents within the city itself,” the regional governor said.

He confirmed instances in Pokrovsk where neighbors buried two deceased individuals in residential yards, despite the municipal funeral service remaining operational in the city.

“Yes, there have indeed been such cases-currently, there are two burials where neighbors, regrettably, took it upon themselves to bury the deceased in residential yards. They did not reach out to local authorities or police units, who were present and performing their assigned duties,” Filashkin said.

Defense forces repel massive assault on Bohdanivka inregion, killing 50 Russian soldiers

He noted that the Pokrovsk community is supported by a general practitioner, public utilities, and the Pokrovsk rescue service, ensuring that assistance is being provided to the city to the best of their ability.

However, Filashkin stressed that bringing humanitarian charity organizations to the city remains a significant challenge at this time.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on Wednesday, April 9, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 58 enemy assault and offensive actions in the areas of Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka in the Pokrovsk sector.