Ukraine Ready To Zero Out Tariffs On U.S. Goods Trade Envoy

Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade Representative Taras Kachka says the country is ready for negotiations with the U.S. on the abolition of tariffs on American products.

Kachka stated this in an interview with the Economic Pravda newspaper, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, Ukraine's imports from the U.S. are worth $3-4 billion while the existing tariffs on these products are either low or non-existent.

"We are ready to zero out tariffs on American products. I think we will talk about this with the U.S. administration at the first opportunity: according to their calculator and approach, that's how things should go," Kachka assured.

The Deputy Minister added that Ukraine seeks to avoid aggravation in relations with the U.S. and plans no measures in response to U.S. tariffs announced recently.

“We all know how delicate our dialogue with the U.S. is along other tracks. Our interest is to cancel tariffs, not to escalate,” the official concluded.

As reported earlier, with reference to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko, the new US tariffs will amount to 10% for Ukraine, which is a much lower figure compared to other countries. Small producers will suffer the most, but there are opportunities to review the terms of bilateral trade in the future.