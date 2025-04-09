403
Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Qatari Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday a letter from Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani, discussing bilateral relation.
The letter was handed by Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Al-Mahmoud at the Ministry's Diwan. (end)
