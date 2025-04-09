Blink Charging Co. Announces Filing Of Form 10-K For 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today it has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Company noted that today's Form 10-K filing reflects no change to the 2024 financial results as reported in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 press release, earnings call and investor deck issued on March 13, 2025. There were no restatements of previously filed financial statements.

With Blink's filing of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company expects to regain compliance with NASDAQ in the near future.

The Form 10-K can be found on the SEC's website ( ) and Blink Investor Relations website or at the following LINK .

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic collaborations for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

