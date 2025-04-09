Switzerland Tests New E-ID System With Public Trial

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Since late March 2025, the public has been able to test Switzerland's electronic identity, known as the e-ID, via the Swiyu app, a secure digital wallet. The programme“On en parle” of Swiss public radio, RTS has joined the trial. This content was published on April 9, 2025 - 11:00 3 minutes RTS

The e-ID is like a virtual identity card. Switzerland is inviting the public to participate in its development through an open test. These steps will eventually lead to a state-recognised electronic identity card, the e-ID.

The test is being carried out via the Swiyu app, which can be downloaded from iOS and Android app stores. Swiyu acts as a secure digital wallet where users can store their e-ID.

The Swiss parliament passed the e-ID law on December 20, 2024. However, a referendum has been launched, and if it succeeds, the public will likely vote on the issue this autumn . If the law is upheld and confirmed by the people, it is set to be implemented in 2026 .

The project is significant, as it involves setting up a trusted infrastructure that both authorities and the private sector will use to create various types of electronic evidence.

According to the justice ministry, a digital driving licence should also be available. Authorities are working on other digital credentials, such as criminal record extracts, debt enforcement office records and residence certificates. However, there is no timeline yet.

Other examples mentioned by the ministry include AGOV, the identifier for online access to public services and electronic signatures. Private companies should also be able to issue digital credentials, such as for opening a bank account or mobile phone subscriptions. However, electronic voting is not planned.

How does the Swiss e-ID work in practice?

The RTS radio programme“On en parle” has joined the trial and tested the beta version of the Swiyu app, which allows users to create a fictitious e-ID.

One of the features being tested is identity verification. Users can show their electronic identity card either fully or partially. For example, they can display only their date of birth to a tobacco seller who needs to verify the age of customers. This is done by scanning a QR code generated by the seller.

Finally, all software developed within the infrastructure will be open source, freely accessible to the public, private sector and authorities.

