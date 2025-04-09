Switzerland Cuts Contributions To UNDP And UNCDF
-
Deutsch
de
Schweiz kürzt Beiträge an Entwicklungshilfe der Vereinten Nationen
Original
Read more: Schweiz kürzt Beiträge an Entwicklungshilfe der Vereinten Natione
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This means the government will now provide a total of CHF33.8 million, as announced on Wednesday.
In 2024, the core contribution was CHF47.28 million. Most of the funds for this year will go to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), while CHF2 million will be directed to the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), according to the statement.
+ Foreign aid cuts: where does Switzerland stand?
The reduction in contributions is due to the cuts to the 2025 budget for international cooperation, which were decided by Parliament last December.
In Wednesday's statement, the Federal Council – Switzerland's executive body – also said that Switzerland aims to send a“clear signal in favour of long-term international cooperation” with its contributions.More More The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid
This content was published on Apr 2, 2025 After the Swiss parliament cut millions from the 2025 foreign aid budget, the Swiss government announced which aid programmes would be axed.Read more: The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign ai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment