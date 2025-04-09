Swiss Chocolate Consumption Drops As Prices Rise

Français fr Perspectives amères pour le chocolat suisse Original Read more: Perspectives amères pour le chocolat suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Sales of Swiss chocolate flatlined last year, with the industry describing export levels as“alarming”. This comes amid rising cocoa prices and increasing regulatory pressure, which are clouding the outlook. This content was published on April 9, 2025 - 14:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The modest growth in the domestic market (+1.7%) was offset by stagnant exports (+0.2%),” the Chocosuisse umbrella organisation noted in a press release on Tuesday. With exports making up 72.1% of total sales, this“rings alarm bells for the industry”.

In the end, the volume of Swiss chocolate sold increased marginally, rising by just 0.6% compared to 2023, reaching 209,096 tonnes.

The price of cocoa quadrupled last year, peaking at $10,888 (CHF9,136) a tonne at the end of 2024 after a long period of hovering around $2,000 and $3,000. This forced chocolate manufacturers to pass on the costs to consumers. As a result, revenues surged by 13.3%, reaching CHF2.2 billion.

